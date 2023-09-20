Kia Seltos gets two new ADAS variants; prices start at Rs. 19.40 lakh

Available with petrol and diesel powertrains

Waiting period reduced to seven to nine weeks

Kia India recently achieved a new milestone by achieving 50,000 bookings of the updated Seltos in just over two months. And now, to kick-start the festive season, the Korean automaker has introduced two new ADAS variants – GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S), at Rs. 19.40 lakh and Rs. 19.60 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

The new variants are available with both diesel and petrol engines paired with six-speed automatic and seven-speed DCT units, respectively. The newly introduced trims slot between the HTX+ and the X-Line variants in the extensive Seltos lineup.

In terms of features, these variants come loaded with a Level 2 ADAS suite that includes over 17 safety features, electric parking brake with auto hold, and 18-inch glossy black alloy wheels. Moreover, customers can also opt for the all-black roof lining at an additional cost of Rs. 20,000.

With this, the average waiting period for the Kia Seltos SUV has been reduced from 15-16 weeks to seven to nine weeks from the day of booking.

Commenting on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said,“There is no better way to win customer's hearts than offering them quick access to their most loved car. The average waiting period on the new Seltos line-up is about 15-16 weeks, which will be cut down to seven-nine weeks with the introduction of these new variants assuring deliveries before Diwali. These variants have been carefully designed for tech-savvy customers who don’t want to compromise on the looks, tech and ADAS-assisted safety systems but want quick delivery. It has always been our constant endeavour to offer utmost value to our new-age customers with the best of design and technology.”

Listed below are the ex-showroom prices of the new Kia Seltos variants: