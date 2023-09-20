Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets expensive by up to Rs. 25,000

Base S variant gets the highest price hike

New prices start from Rs. 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra has revised the ex-showroom prices of the Scorpio SUV. The Mahindra SUV which is available in two variants is now expensive by over Rs. 25,000.

Scorpio variants and features

The Scorpio can be had in S and S11 variants and is available in seven and nine-seat layouts. The three-row SUV is equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear aircon vents, automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, and projector headlamps with integrated DRLs.

Scorpio engine and mileage

The powerhouse of the Scorpio is a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and has a real-world tested mileage of 14.8kmpl.

Mahindra Scorpio new prices

The following are the revised ex-showroom prices of Scorpio.