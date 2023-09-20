CarWale
    New Kia Seltos bags 50,000 bookings in 2 months

    Pawan Mudaliar

    New Kia Seltos bags 50,000 bookings in 2 months
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 10,89,900 (ex-showroom)
    • 47 per cent of bookings for ADAS variants 

    Launched back in July 2023, the Kia Seltos facelift has crossed the milestone of 50,000 bookings in just two months. With this, Kia has become one of the fastest OEMs to cross the mark in the highly competitive mid-SUV segment. Notably, 47 per cent of all the bookings were made for the variants equipped with ADAS. 

    In other news, Kia India has kick-started the festive season by launching two new ADAS variants in the Seltos line-up. The GTX+ (S) and the X-Line (S), which are positioned between the HTX+ and the X-Line variants, now get an ADAS safety suite and are priced at Rs. 19.40 lakh and Rs. 19.60 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). 

    Commenting on Seltos’ success, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, ​'Seltos has become one of the most trusted and comfortable driving experiences for new-age customers. The design and technology flaunt factor combined with the car's value proposition is hard to achieve and is a big reason behind its mega success. In response to the overwhelming demand, we have also optimised our production to keep the waiting period at a minimum so that our customers don't have to wait to get their hands on their favourite SUV.'

    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
