Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked by up to Rs. 38,880

Mahindra has hiked the prices of its flagship SUV, the XUV700, by up to Rs. 38,880. Available in five variants, namely MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L, the five- and seven-seater SUV can be had in five exterior shades. This includes Midnight Black, Dazzling Silver, Everest White, Red Rage, and Electric Blue. Now, we have got our hands on the updated price list of the flagship SUV.
The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the XUV700:
Petrol variant (5 seater)
Quantum of Price hike
New ex-showroom price
MX MT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 14,02,800
MX MT (E)
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 14,52,799
AX 3 MT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 16,50,799
AX 3 MT (E)
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 17,00,800
AX 5 MT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 17,84,300
AX 3 AT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 18,26,600
AX 5 MT (E)
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 18,34,300
AX 5 AT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 19,65,200
Petrol variants (7 seater)
Quantum of Price hike
New ex-showroom price
AX 5 MT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 18,51,499
AX 5 MT (E)
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 19,01,500
AX 7 MT
Rs. 31,299
Rs. 20,87,599
AX 7 AT
Rs. 34,103
Rs. 22,71,401
AX 7 luxury pack AT
Rs. 36,899
Rs. 24,71,699
Diesel variants (5 seater)
Quantum of Price hike
New ex-showroom price
MX MT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 14,46,599
MX MT (E)
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 14,96,601
AX 3 MT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 16,94,400
AX 3 MT (E)
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 17,44,399
AX 5 MT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 18,43,399
AX 3 AT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 18,92,000
AX 5 AT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 20,29,600
Diesel variants (7 seater)
Quantum of Price hike
New ex-showroom price
AX 3 MT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 17,77,200
AX 3 MT (E)
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 18,27,199
AX 5 MT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 19,10,600
AX 5 AT
Rs. 2,000
Rs. 20,91,600
AX 7 MT
Rs. 32,199
Rs. 21,52,799
AX 7 AT
Rs. 34,100
Rs. 23,30,601
AX 7 luxury pack MT
Rs. 34,999
Rs. 23,47,999
AX 7 AT AWD
Rs. 36,899
Rs. 24,78,199
AX 7 luxury pack AT
Rs. 36,899
Rs. 25,25,599
AX 7 luxury pack AT AWD
Rs. 38,800
Rs. 26,57,200
Customers can choose the XUV700 from two different powertrains – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both mills can be had in a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. Then there’s the AWD system too, but it is restricted only to the higher variants of the diesel guise.