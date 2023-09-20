Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked by up to Rs. 38,880

AX7 L Diesel AT AWD gets the maximum hike

Can be had in petrol and diesel guises

Mahindra has hiked the prices of its flagship SUV, the XUV700, by up to Rs. 38,880. Available in five variants, namely MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L, the five- and seven-seater SUV can be had in five exterior shades. This includes Midnight Black, Dazzling Silver, Everest White, Red Rage, and Electric Blue. Now, we have got our hands on the updated price list of the flagship SUV.

The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the XUV700:

Petrol variant (5 seater) Quantum of Price hike New ex-showroom price MX MT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 14,02,800 MX MT (E) Rs. 2,000 Rs. 14,52,799 AX 3 MT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 16,50,799 AX 3 MT (E) Rs. 2,000 Rs. 17,00,800 AX 5 MT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 17,84,300 AX 3 AT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 18,26,600 AX 5 MT (E) Rs. 2,000 Rs. 18,34,300 AX 5 AT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 19,65,200

Petrol variants (7 seater) Quantum of Price hike New ex-showroom price AX 5 MT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 18,51,499 AX 5 MT (E) Rs. 2,000 Rs. 19,01,500 AX 7 MT Rs. 31,299 Rs. 20,87,599 AX 7 AT Rs. 34,103 Rs. 22,71,401 AX 7 luxury pack AT Rs. 36,899 Rs. 24,71,699

Diesel variants (5 seater) Quantum of Price hike New ex-showroom price MX MT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 14,46,599 MX MT (E) Rs. 2,000 Rs. 14,96,601 AX 3 MT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 16,94,400 AX 3 MT (E) Rs. 2,000 Rs. 17,44,399 AX 5 MT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 18,43,399 AX 3 AT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 18,92,000 AX 5 AT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 20,29,600

Diesel variants (7 seater) Quantum of Price hike New ex-showroom price AX 3 MT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 17,77,200 AX 3 MT (E) Rs. 2,000 Rs. 18,27,199 AX 5 MT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 19,10,600 AX 5 AT Rs. 2,000 Rs. 20,91,600 AX 7 MT Rs. 32,199 Rs. 21,52,799 AX 7 AT Rs. 34,100 Rs. 23,30,601 AX 7 luxury pack MT Rs. 34,999 Rs. 23,47,999 AX 7 AT AWD Rs. 36,899 Rs. 24,78,199 AX 7 luxury pack AT Rs. 36,899 Rs. 25,25,599 AX 7 luxury pack AT AWD Rs. 38,800 Rs. 26,57,200

Customers can choose the XUV700 from two different powertrains – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both mills can be had in a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. Then there’s the AWD system too, but it is restricted only to the higher variants of the diesel guise.