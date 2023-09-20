CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked by up to Rs. 38,880

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • AX7 L Diesel AT AWD gets the maximum hike
    • Can be had in petrol and diesel guises 

    Mahindra has hiked the prices of its flagship SUV, the XUV700, by up to Rs. 38,880. Available in five variants, namely MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L, the five- and seven-seater SUV can be had in five exterior shades. This includes Midnight Black, Dazzling Silver, Everest White, Red Rage, and Electric Blue. Now, we have got our hands on the updated price list of the flagship SUV. 

    The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the XUV700:

    Petrol variant (5 seater)Quantum of Price hike New ex-showroom price
    MX MTRs. 2,000Rs. 14,02,800
    MX MT (E)Rs. 2,000Rs. 14,52,799
    AX 3 MTRs. 2,000Rs. 16,50,799
    AX 3 MT (E) Rs. 2,000Rs. 17,00,800
    AX 5 MTRs. 2,000Rs. 17,84,300
    AX 3 ATRs. 2,000Rs. 18,26,600
    AX 5 MT (E)Rs. 2,000Rs. 18,34,300
    AX 5 ATRs. 2,000Rs. 19,65,200
    Petrol variants (7 seater)Quantum of Price hikeNew ex-showroom price
    AX 5 MTRs. 2,000Rs. 18,51,499
    AX 5 MT (E)Rs. 2,000Rs. 19,01,500
    AX 7 MTRs. 31,299Rs. 20,87,599
    AX 7 ATRs. 34,103Rs. 22,71,401
    AX 7 luxury pack ATRs. 36,899Rs. 24,71,699
    Diesel variants (5 seater)Quantum of Price hikeNew ex-showroom price
    MX MTRs. 2,000Rs. 14,46,599
    MX MT (E)Rs. 2,000Rs. 14,96,601
    AX 3 MTRs. 2,000Rs. 16,94,400
    AX 3 MT (E)Rs. 2,000Rs. 17,44,399
    AX 5 MTRs. 2,000Rs. 18,43,399
    AX 3 ATRs. 2,000Rs. 18,92,000
    AX 5 ATRs. 2,000Rs. 20,29,600
    Diesel variants (7 seater)Quantum of Price hikeNew ex-showroom price
    AX 3 MTRs. 2,000Rs. 17,77,200
    AX 3 MT (E)Rs. 2,000Rs. 18,27,199
    AX 5 MTRs. 2,000Rs. 19,10,600
    AX 5 ATRs. 2,000Rs. 20,91,600
    AX 7 MTRs. 32,199Rs. 21,52,799
    AX 7 ATRs. 34,100Rs. 23,30,601
    AX 7 luxury pack MTRs. 34,999Rs. 23,47,999
    AX 7 AT AWDRs. 36,899Rs. 24,78,199
    AX 7 luxury pack ATRs. 36,899Rs. 25,25,599
    AX 7 luxury pack AT AWDRs. 38,800Rs. 26,57,200
    Customers can choose the XUV700 from two different powertrains – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both mills can be had in a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. Then there’s the AWD system too, but it is restricted only to the higher variants of the diesel guise. 

