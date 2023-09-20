Tata Nexon - Why should you buy?

Introduction

Tata Motors pulled the covers off and revealed the prices of the all-new Nexon SUV in India on 14 September, 2023. The sub-four metre SUV is available across 11 variants at a starting price of Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). With the facelift, the already feature-rich Maruti Brezza rival now boasts some segment-first features which are usually seen on much higher-end cars. In this article, we will look at all the good things, not-so-good things, feature lists, engine specifications and whether one should consider buying the all-new Tata Nexon.

What’s good about the new Nexon?

The updated Nexon continues to be powered by the same BS6 2.0-updated engines. However, with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor, Tata has introduced a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The SUV can be had in 11 variants, namely, Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ S.

In terms of features, the top-spec Fearless+ S trim comes loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, all-digital instrument cluster with built-in navigation support, twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, new gear selector lever, and touch-based HVAC controls. Moreover, the cabin of the Nexon also gets features such as ventilated front seats, wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, 360-degree surround camera, electric sunroof, blind spot monitor, and six airbags.

What’s not so good about the Nexon facelift?

Although the Nexon is equipped with the latest and high-end features, the top-spec version can set you back by Rs. 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). When compared to its direct rivals like the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the new Nexon is almost Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh expensive.

Meanwhile, the powertrain options on offer are dated. We expected the Indian automaker to introduce the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. This new gasoline engine is tuned to produce 122bhp and 225Nm of peak torque.

Best variant of the Nexon to buy?

The best variant of the Nexon facelift to buy would be the Creative + or the Creative + S trim. As the Creative range of the Nexon gets most of the new features introduced with the update including sequential LED DRLs and headlamps, large infotainment system with six-speaker setup, 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitoring system, front parking sensors, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, and more. This variant is available in the price range of Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom), with petrol and diesel engine options.

Engine and specifications of the Tata Nexon

As for the engine specifications, the Tata Nexon facelift is equipped with two BS6 2.0-updated powertrain options – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former can be had with four gearbox options including, a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and a new seven-speed DCA gearbox. On the other hand, the diesel engine is coupled with a six-speed manual and an AMT unit.