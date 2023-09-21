CarWale
    Citroen C3 Aircross starts arriving at local dealerships in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Citroen C3 Aircross starts arriving at local dealerships in India

    - C3 Aircross prices start at Rs. 9.99 lakh

    - Offered in three variants and 10 colours

    Citroen India commenced bookings of the C3 Aircross SUV earlier this month for Rs. 25,000. At the same time, the carmaker announced the price of the entry-level variant, which is Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Now, the C3 Aircross has begun arriving at local dealers across the country. Seen in the images here is a Citroen C3 Aircross finished in a shade of Polar White with a Platinum Grey roof. This is one of the 10 colours that the model will be offered when launched.

    The upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross will be available only with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine tuned to generate an output of 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit will be the sole transmission on offer at launch, although an automatic transmission is scheduled to arrive later. Also up for offer early next year will be an electric version of the C3 Aircross.

