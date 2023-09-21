CarWale
    New Hyundai i20 facelift launched: warranty details explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Hyundai i20 facelift launched: warranty details explained

    - 2023 i20 prices in India start at Rs. 6.99 lakh

    - Offered in eight colours across five variants

    Earlier this month, Hyundai announced the prices of the facelifted i20 in India, starting at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model gained cosmetic updates and feature revisions, while one engine option was discontinued. Now, let us take a closer look at the warranty details of the refreshed model.

    Hyundai i20 Front View

    The 2023 Hyundai i20 is available with a standard warranty of three years or one lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier. Additionally, the company offers an extended warranty of up to four years, taking the combined warranty period to seven years. Also up for offer is a three-year Road Side Assistance (RSA) package.

    Under the hood, the updated i20 is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that develops 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit or an IVT unit. With this update, the brand discontinued the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is now offered only with the sportier iteration of the premium hatchback, called the i20 N Line. Further, the new i20 is available in eight colours and five variants.

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
