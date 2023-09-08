CarWale
    Hyundai i20 facelift launched; prices in India start at Rs. 6.99 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai i20 facelift launched; prices in India start at Rs. 6.99 lakh

    - Available in five variants and eight colours

    - Powered by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine

    i20 facelift launch price, colours, and variant options

    Hyundai i20 Facelift Front View

    Hyundai Motor India has launched the i20 facelift in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model gets cosmetic updates and feature additions over the outgoing model, and is offered in eight colours and five variants.

    2023 Hyundai i20 exterior design

    Hyundai i20 Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Changes in the design department of the new i20 facelift include new LED headlamps and inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, reworked front and rear bumpers, new 16-inch alloy wheels, new grille, and a 3D Hyundai logo on the bonnet.

    Facelifted i20 interior and features

    Hyundai i20 Facelift Dashboard

    Inside, the 2023 Hyundai i20 comes equipped with a grey and black theme, Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system, semi-leatherette seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, leatherette seats and door armrests, and the signature ambient sounds of nature feature. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, and rear parking sensors as standard. Also up for offer are TPMS, OTA updates, and Hyundai’s BlueLink connectivity.

    New i20 facelift engine and specifications

    At the heart of the refreshed i20 is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol motor with ISG, paired with a five-speed manual unit or an IVT unit. This motor produces 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. It gets a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier.

    Customers can choose from five variants – Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta(O). Colour options include Amazon Grey, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White with a black roof, and Fiery Red with a black roof.

    Hyundai i20 facelift variant-wise prices

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the facelifted i20 (all prices, ex-showroom):

    VariantPrice
    i20 facelift Era MTRs. 6.99 lakh
    i20 facelift Magna MTRs. 7.70 lakh
    i20 facelift Sportz MTRs. 8.33 lakh
    i20 facelift Sportz IVTRs. 9.38 lakh
    i20 facelift Asta MTRs. 9.29 lakh
    i20 facelift Asta (O) MTRs. 9.98 lakh
    i20 facelift Asta (O) IVTRs. 11.01 lakh
    Hyundai i20 Facelift Image
    Hyundai i20 Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
