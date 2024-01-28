CarWale
    Hyundai i20 waiting period in India for January 2024 revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai i20 waiting period in India for January 2024 revealed
    • i20 prices in India start at Rs. 7.04 lakh
    • Waiting period for multiple Hyundai cars available on the CarWale website

    We have got our hands on the waiting period for Hyundai cars for the month of January 2024. In this article, let us take a closer look at the waiting timeline for the Maruti Baleno- and Tata Altroz- rivalling i20 premium hatchback.

    As of January 2024, the Hyundai i20 commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks, for the Asta (O) CVT and Sportz CVT variants. All other variants of the model have a timeline of up to five weeks. It is to be noted that these waiting periods apply from the date of booking.

    Last week, the i20 range received a price hike of up to Rs. 4,900, pushing the starting prices of the model to Rs. 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom). Further, the model is slated to get a new Sportz (O) variant in the coming months.

