Next-gen Audi Q5 might be the last with ICE

- Prototype spied winter testing

- Expected to hit the market in 2025

Audi has been testing the next-gen Q5 for quite some time now. The third-gen Q5 when it arrives next year might be the last ICE-powered mid-size SUV from Ingolstadt. Our spy sleuths caught a prototype winter testing with a newer design hidden under the camouflage.

The test mule appears to be more or less the same in dimensions as the current Q5. However, the design appears to have undergone a radical change where the E-Tron inspiration is seen all over. The larger, wider grille is more prominent while the headlamps and tail lamps signature are much sharper and aggressive than the current-gen Q5.

On the inside, it will get the new family cabin with a floating touchscreen, all-digital cockpit and more features. It will also get modern-age connectivity features and creature comfort debuted in the E-Tron line-up. It will continue on the MLB platform but will get a slightly upgraded powertrain line-up. The plug-in hybrid and the high-performance S/RS versions will also follow with the next generation but with it, we might see the last of the TDI-powered Q5.

With its debut expected late this year and market launch sometime in 2025, the next-gen Audi Q5 will also promptly make its India debut.