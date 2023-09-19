Top 3 Highlights of Audi Q5 Limited Edition

- Special edition of the Audi Q5 launched

- Based on technology trim with add-ons

Audi India has launched a special edition of the Q5 SUV at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 69.72 lakh. Here's what differentiates the Audi Q5 Limited Edition from the standard SUV.

1. Cosmetic add-ons with Black Styling Package Plus

Sporting an exclusive Mythos Black exterior colour, the special edition of the Q5 gets black accents all around. For example, the Audi rings at the front and rear are blacked out along with the name. Then, the traditional Audi grille surround, roof rails, and window trim are also finished in black.

2. Limited Edition for exclusivity

This variant carries over all the equipment from the standard technology trim. However, it gets additional features along with the Okapi Brown theme inside. It makes it a one-of-a-kind model and will be offered in limited numbers only. Although the carmaker has not specified the number of cars to be sold, this special edition will make prospective buyers boast a unique car in comparison to the standard version.

3. Optional feature additions through Audi genuine accessories

Further, to add to the exclusivity, Audi offers an optional accessory kit comprising entry LED with Audi rings, Quattro decals in floret silver, dynamic hub caps, Audi-branded valve caps, and stainless steel pedal caps.

Engine and gearbox options for the Q5 Limited Edition

The Audi Q5 Limited Edition will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine like the standard model. It produces 261bhp and 370Nm of torque and comes mated to a seven-speed DCT. The SUV is equipped with adaptive suspension and boasts a 0-100kmph sprint time of 6.1 seconds.