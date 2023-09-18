Audi Q5 Limited Edition launched in India at Rs. 69.72 lakh

Available in limited numbers

Gets black treatment inside out

Audi India has launched the Q5 Limited Edition with a price tag of Rs. 69.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in limited numbers, the special edition gets a blacked-out treatment inside out.

Q5 Limited Edition: What’s new?

On the outside, the Q5 Limited Edition gets a single-frame front grille that has been blacked out. Furthermore, the Black Styling package includes black Audi rings and roof rails. The Limited Edition can be had only in Mythos Black exterior hue.

Inside, the cabin is wrapped in the Okapi Brown theme and is equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and ambient lights with 30 colours.

Q5 Limited Edition: Engine options

The Limited Edition of the Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 261bhp and 370Nm of torque and can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in 6.1 seconds. The Q5 also gets adaptive suspension and the transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed DCT unit.