    Audi Q5 Limited Edition launched in India at Rs. 69.72 lakh

    Jay Shah

    Audi Q5 Limited Edition launched in India at Rs. 69.72 lakh
    • Available in limited numbers
    • Gets black treatment inside out

    Audi India has launched the Q5 Limited Edition with a price tag of Rs. 69.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in limited numbers, the special edition gets a blacked-out treatment inside out. 

    Q5 Limited Edition: What’s new?

    On the outside, the Q5 Limited Edition gets a single-frame front grille that has been blacked out. Furthermore, the Black Styling package includes black Audi rings and roof rails. The Limited Edition can be had only in Mythos Black exterior hue.

    Audi Q5 Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin is wrapped in the Okapi Brown theme and is equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and ambient lights with 30 colours.

    Q5 Limited Edition: Engine options

    The Limited Edition of the Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 261bhp and 370Nm of torque and can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in 6.1 seconds. The Q5 also gets adaptive suspension and the transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed DCT unit. 

    Audi Q5 Image
    Audi Q5
    Rs. 61.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5253 Views
    14 Likes
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    3032 Views
    17 Likes

