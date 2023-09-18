CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki partners with Indian Bank for dealer financing solutions

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki partners with Indian Bank for dealer financing solutions
    • To empower over 4,000 Maruti dealers 
    • Aims at a seamless car buying experience for customers 

    Maruti Suzuki has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Bank to provide financing solutions to its dealers. This alliance will strengthen its relationship with dealers and ensure a seamless car buying experience for customers through its digital supply chain finance platform. 

    The MoU was signed in the presence of Bhuvan Dheer, Executive Vice President, Sales and Network, Maruti Suzuki; Vishal Sharma, General Manager, Allied Business, Maruti Suzuki; Ashutosh Choudhary, Executive Director, Indian Bank; and Saurabh Dalmia, CMS Vertical Head, Indian Bank, along with other senior members from both the organisations.

    Maruti Suzuki Front View

    Speaking on the partnership, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We take pride in our vast network of dealer partners who are the backbone of our business and are committed to supporting them in every possible way. We are elated to join hands with Indian Bank for financing solutions of inventory funding. This alliance with Indian Bank will strengthen relationships with dealer partners and ensure a seamless car-buying experience for the customers. The goal all along has been to work closely with Indian Bank in developing personalised offers and end-to-end working capital solutions for our dealer partners across the country.”

