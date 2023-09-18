BMW 630i M Sport Signature photo gallery: What's new on the exterior?

- New variant of the 6 Series Gran Turismo

- M Sport Signature gets additional features

BMW recently launched a new variant of the 6 Series Gran Turismo called the 'M Sport Signature'. It is priced at Rs. 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and here's a picture gallery showing the car's exterior.

BMW 630i M Sport Signature exterior images

Apart from more chrome on its grille, the 630i M Sport is identical to the M Sport trim of the 6 GT. The design and even exterior colour options remain the same.

Notably, the BMW 630i M Sport Signature comes equipped with the BMW Laserlight with adaptive functionality. Another highlight is the M Sport wheels with blue disc callipers.

Engine and gearbox options for the 630i M Sport Signature

A 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine powers the 630i M Sport Signature. It produces 255bhp at 5,000rpm and 400Nm of torque between 1,550-4,400rpm. This mill comes mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also boasts a self-levelling adaptive air suspension and five drive modes — Sport, Comfort, Comfort+, Eco Pro, and Adaptive.