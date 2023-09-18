CarWale
    Toyota India inaugurates new showroom in Assam

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota India inaugurates new showroom in Assam

    - Located in Tezpur 

    - Recently launched the Rumion MPV

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has strengthened its footprint by inaugurating the 24th customer touchpoint in the North East region of the country. This facility is located in Tezpur, Assam, and is run and managed by Aditya Toyota. The state-of-the-art showroom is spread across 37,000 square feet and will cater to the sales and service needs of customers. 

    In other news, the brand recently launched the rebadged avatar of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Rumion, in India with prices starting from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The seven-seater MPV is broadly offered in three variants, namely S, G, and V, and can be had in both petrol and CNG guise in five exterior shades.

    Commenting on the inauguration of Aditya Toyota, Varinder Kumar Wadhwa, General Manager, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated, “With the newly opened 37,000 square feet facility state-of-the-art Aditya Toyota, we aim to further enhance our reach and accessibility in this very important and highly potential market in the North East Region of India. The new outlet will offer a holistic car buying experience and provide a comprehensive suite of sales and services packages. As a boost to our journey in creating a strong footprint in the eastern markets, we are confident that the new facility will enable us to build strong, lasting relationships with our customers here. We look forward to providing our customers with a wide variety of Toyota vehicles and unmatched service quality, suiting all their requirements, for a delightful ownership experience for our customers.”

