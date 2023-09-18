Volkswagen opens new dealership in Maharashtra

- Hadapsar outlet is Pune's third showroom

- Adds to the second service station

Volkswagen India has inaugurated a new dealership in the Hadapsar region of Pune in Maharashtra. ‘Volkswagen Hadapsar’ is a part of ‘Volkswagen Pune’ and will cater to all the sales, service, and spare parts needs of existing and new VW customers in the region.

All details of the new showroom and workshop

The newly inaugurated dealership is located at Plot no 50, Hadapsar Industrial Estate, Hadapsar, Pune, Maharashtra - 411013. It houses a six-car display area and boasts a 42-bay service station at the same location. This service station will also cater to VW's door-to-door service experience through the brand's mobile service unit and assistance.

Total network of Volkswagen India

Volkswagen has been on a dealership expansion spree and has now added a touch point in Pune as well. The carmaker's total network strength stands at 188 sales outlets and 133 service facilities across India. These include 18 showrooms and 16 workshops in Maharashtra.