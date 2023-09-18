BMW 630i M Sport Signature interior images: New features at a glance

- BMW adds a new variant to the 6 Series line-up

- Based on the 6 GT with add-ons

The BMW 6 Series GT competes with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Audi A6 in India. To make it stand out, the carmaker has recently updated this range with a new 630i M Sport Signature trim. It's available only in one petrol engine option and boasts new features. Here, through the pictures of its cabin, we detail the changes inside.

Interior images of the BMW 630i M Sport Signature

The 630i gets soft-close doors, and its cabin gets Dakota leather upholstery with contrast piping. The car also features power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support and memory function.

It sports a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW gesture control, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Then, there are some comfort and convenience features, such as a Harman Kardon sound system, four-zone climate control, and a two-part panoramic sunroof.

What's more, customers benefit from a rear-seat entertainment package consisting of two 10.25-inch touchscreen monitors with a screen mirroring function and two USB ports. These are paired with a Blu-ray player.

What powers the new BMW 630i M Sport Signature?

BMW offers the M Sport Signature only with the 630i. It employs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. This powerplant comes mated to the brand's eight-speed automatic gearbox. Also, the 6 Series has adaptive air suspension as standard.