    BMW 630i M Sport Signature interior images: New features at a glance

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,104 Views
    BMW 630i M Sport Signature interior images: New features at a glance

    - BMW adds a new variant to the 6 Series line-up

    - Based on the 6 GT with add-ons

    The BMW 6 Series GT competes with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Audi A6 in India. To make it stand out, the carmaker has recently updated this range with a new 630i M Sport Signature trim. It's available only in one petrol engine option and boasts new features. Here, through the pictures of its cabin, we detail the changes inside.

    BMW 6 Series GT Right Front Three Quarter

    Interior images of the BMW 630i M Sport Signature

    The 630i gets soft-close doors, and its cabin gets Dakota leather upholstery with contrast piping. The car also features power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support and memory function.

    BMW 6 Series GT Dashboard

    It sports a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW gesture control, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

    BMW 6 Series GT Front Row Seats

    Then, there are some comfort and convenience features, such as a Harman Kardon sound system, four-zone climate control, and a two-part panoramic sunroof.

    BMW 6 Series GT Instrument Cluster

    What's more, customers benefit from a rear-seat entertainment package consisting of two 10.25-inch touchscreen monitors with a screen mirroring function and two USB ports. These are paired with a Blu-ray player.

    BMW 6 Series GT Infotainment System

    What powers the new BMW 630i M Sport Signature?

    BMW offers the M Sport Signature only with the 630i. It employs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. This powerplant comes mated to the brand's eight-speed automatic gearbox. Also, the 6 Series has adaptive air suspension as standard.

    BMW 6 Series GT Right Front Three Quarter
    BMW 6 Series GT Image
    BMW 6 Series GT
    Rs. 72.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
