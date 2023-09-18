INDIA EXCLUSIVE! Mahindra Scorpio N gets a massive price increase!

- Scorpio N prices in India now start at Rs. 13.76 lakh

- Available in five variants and seven colours

Mahindra has increased the prices of select models in its model range with immediate effect. These models include the Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N, and the XUV700. Let us take a closer look at the price hike for the Scorpio N.

The Z4 Diesel MT 4WD 7S (E) variant of the Mahindra Scorpio has received the biggest price hike, amounting to Rs. 81,000. Similarly, the Z8L Diesel AT 2WD 7S variant comes with the smallest price hike of Rs. 1,995. Meanwhile, the entry-level petrol variant has witnessed an increase of Rs. 52,199, taking the starting price of the model to Rs. 13.76 lakh. On the other hand, the top-spec diesel variant has become dearer by Rs. 2,000, and the new price tag stands at Rs. 24.53 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in five variants, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers can choose from seven colours – Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Royal Gold.