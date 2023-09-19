Hyundai Alcazar facelift begins testing in India

- 2024 Alcazar prices in India could be announced late next year

- Expected to get cosmetic updates and feature revisions

New Hyundai Alcazar facelift launch timeline

Hyundai has started testing the updated Alcazar three-row SUV in India ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place in the second half of 2024. New spy shots shared on the web give a closer look at a single test mule.

2024 Alcazar spy shots: What do they reveal?

As seen in the images here, the new Alcazar facelift is expected to get changes at the front and rear, evident from the heavy camouflage at both ends. These updates are likely to include redesigned front and rear bumpers, new grille, tweaked headlamps and taillights, and a set of new alloy wheels.

Facelifted Hyundai Alcazar interior and features

Details regarding changes to the interior of the refreshed Hyundai Alcazar remain unknown at the moment. It could get feature additions in the form of an ADAS suite, new upholstery, and a 360-degree camera. It already comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, wireless chargers in the first two rows, 10.25-inch screen, fully digital instrument cluster, TPMS, BlueLink connectivity, and ventilated front seats.

Upcoming Alcazar facelift engine and specifications

Under the hood, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engine mated with six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and seven-speed DCT units.

