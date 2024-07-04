CarWale
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift spied testing again

    • Will get a completely revised fascia
    • Multi-spoke swirl pattern alloy wheels on offer

    Hyundai India was recently caught testing the upcoming Alcazar facelift in the country on multiple occasions. The three-row SUV will be launched in India this festive season and carry a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The latest spy images of the Alcazar’s test mule reveal its profile and some new elements.

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift Left Side View

    As seen in the picture, the Creta-based three-row SUV will retain most of its design when it comes to the side profile. However, one key notable change can be seen in the form of a new set of alloy wheels. The front fenders and the rear profile have been masked completely suggesting that the maximum changes are to be expected in these areas.

    Previous spy shots gave us a glimpse of the front fascia which will be heavily redone and completely different from that of the Creta facelift. The major highlights will include a full-width LED light bar, revised horizontal grille, redesigned bumpers, connected taillights, and new paint schemes.

    The Alcazar has always been a decently equipped SUV when it comes to features. It already came loaded with a large touchscreen infotainment screen, digital instrument panel, wireless charger, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 360-degree surround camera.

    However, with the update, the Alcazar facelift will benefit from a few new features such as a Level 2 ADAS suite, dual-zone climate control, and a revised dashboard layout, which will likely resemble the Creta’s twin-screen setup.

