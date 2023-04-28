CarWale
    BMW 6 Series GT gets a new variant; line-up rejigged

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BMW 6 Series GT gets a new variant; line-up rejigged

    - 6 Series GT now available in 620d M Sport guise

    - Price of the sole petrol variant hiked

    BMW has revised the 6 Series GT range with immediate effect, which is likely to be in line with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. Earlier this month, the X3 and 5 Series line-up were updated, which included the discontinuation of some variants and price hikes for others.

    Coming to the 6 Series GT, the carmaker has discontinued three variants; namely the 620d Luxury Line, 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition, and the 630d M Sport. At the same time, the price of the sole petrol variant currently on sale, the 630i M Sport, has been increased by Rs. 2 lakh, taking the new price to Rs. 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Coming to the new variant, the 6 Series diesel now comes only in the 620d guise. This version is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder motor that develops 190bhp and 400Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by an eight-speed automatic transmission. When compared to the 630i, the 620d M Sport misses out only on the launch control feature.

