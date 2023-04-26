CarWale
    BMW X3 lineup revised; select variants discontinued

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BMW X3 lineup revised; select variants discontinued

    - BMW has hiked the price of one variant in the X3 range

    - Two variants discontinued

    BMW continues revise its models range to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. After tweaking the 5 Series sedan, the company has now made changes to the X3 SUV.

    BMW X3 Front View

    The BMW X3 is no longer available in the 30i SportX Plus and 30i M Sport variants, thus resulting in the entire petrol lineup being discontinued. The petrol variants were powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine generating an output of 252bhp and 350Nm of torque, mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    BMW X3 Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the same time, BMW has hiked the prices for a single variant, the 20d Luxury Edition, by Rs. 80,000. The latter now commands a price tag of Rs. 67.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The other two variants in the X3 diesel range include the 20d xLine and 20d M Sport. In other news, BMW plans to launch the X3 M40i in the country next month, bookings for which are currently underway.

    BMW X3 Image
    BMW X3
    Rs. 67.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
