India-bound new-gen Renault Duster spied again; new details leaked

- The new-gen Duster will likely make its Indian debut in 2024

- Expected to get ADAS suite

The Renault-owned brand Dacia is working on the new generation of the Duster SUV. It is currently under testing and is expected to debut in the international market next year, followed by an Indian launch. We recently got our hands on fresh spy shots of the Duster SUV, let’s take a look at the major changes.

The next-gen Duster continues to look rugged and all-terrain ready. Up front, the fascia is now sleeker and bolder with an upright bonnet which flows into the redesigned slat grille. The headlights, too, get a new treatment with LED DRLs, which appear to be embedded into the grille, giving it the connecting light bar effect. On the lower bumper, there are vertical air intakes with the new lower grille. On closer inspection, a radar sensor is visible underneath the lower grille along with a camera behind the IRVM housing on the windshield, suggesting the inclusion of ADAS technology.

On the sides, the SUV features a similar silhouette with roof rails and squared-off wheel arches. The Duster test mule was seen riding on 17-inch Charcoal black alloy wheels. Moreover, rear door handles have been placed on the rear-quarter glass panel.

At the rear, the new Duster will have a redesigned tail light setup with other elements like a shark fin antenna, an extended roof spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, a rear wiper, and a revised rear bumper.

The next-gen Duster will be underpinned by the CMF-B architecture and could be offered with both ICE and hybrid configurations. The carmaker will likely offer an AWD system, too, with the Duster in India.