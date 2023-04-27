CarWale
    AD

    India-bound new-gen Renault Duster spied again; new details leaked

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    947 Views
    India-bound new-gen Renault Duster spied again; new details leaked

    - The new-gen Duster will likely make its Indian debut in 2024

    - Expected to get ADAS suite

    The Renault-owned brand Dacia is working on the new generation of the Duster SUV. It is currently under testing and is expected to debut in the international market next year, followed by an Indian launch. We recently got our hands on fresh spy shots of the Duster SUV, let’s take a look at the major changes.

    Renault Left Front Three Quarter

    The next-gen Duster continues to look rugged and all-terrain ready. Up front, the fascia is now sleeker and bolder with an upright bonnet which flows into the redesigned slat grille. The headlights, too, get a new treatment with LED DRLs, which appear to be embedded into the grille, giving it the connecting light bar effect. On the lower bumper, there are vertical air intakes with the new lower grille. On closer inspection, a radar sensor is visible underneath the lower grille along with a camera behind the IRVM housing on the windshield, suggesting the inclusion of ADAS technology. 

    Renault Left Side View

    On the sides, the SUV features a similar silhouette with roof rails and squared-off wheel arches. The Duster test mule was seen riding on 17-inch Charcoal black alloy wheels. Moreover, rear door handles have been placed on the rear-quarter glass panel. 

    Renault Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, the new Duster will have a redesigned tail light setup with other elements like a shark fin antenna, an extended roof spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, a rear wiper, and a revised rear bumper.

    The next-gen Duster will be underpinned by the CMF-B architecture and could be offered with both ICE and hybrid configurations. The carmaker will likely offer an AWD system, too, with the Duster in India.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Tigor EV waiting period stands at up to 4 weeks
     Next 
    BMW X3 lineup revised; select variants discontinued

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team18 Feb 2020
    22295 Views
    110 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th APR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team18 Feb 2020
    22295 Views
    110 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound new-gen Renault Duster spied again; new details leaked