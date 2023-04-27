Tata Tigor EV waiting period stands at up to 4 weeks

- Tigor EV prices in India start at Rs. 12.49 lakh

- Available in four variants across three colours

We have got our hands on the waiting period of the Tata Motors line-up, and today, we will understand the waiting period for the Tigor EV, the brand’s sub-four metre electric sedan offering for the Indian market.

Tata Tigor EV waiting period

The Tigor EV currently commands a waiting period of three to four weeks, based on the choice of variant and colour. This is valid only for the Mumbai region. Earlier this week, we also told you about the waiting period for the Tata Harrier and Altroz.

Tigor EV variants and colours

The Tigor EV is currently offered in four variants: XE, XT, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Lux. Customers can choose from a range of three colours including Magnetic Red, signature Teal Blue, and Daytona Grey.

Tigor EV battery pack and specifications

The electric Tigor is powered by a 26kWh battery pack paired with a motor producing 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 315km on a single full charge. Prices of the model start at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).