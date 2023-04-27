CarWale
    Tata Tigor EV waiting period stands at up to 4 weeks

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Tigor EV waiting period stands at up to 4 weeks

    - Tigor EV prices in India start at Rs. 12.49 lakh

    - Available in four variants across three colours

    We have got our hands on the waiting period of the Tata Motors line-up, and today, we will understand the waiting period for the Tigor EV, the brand’s sub-four metre electric sedan offering for the Indian market.

    Tata Tigor EV waiting period

    The Tigor EV currently commands a waiting period of three to four weeks, based on the choice of variant and colour. This is valid only for the Mumbai region. Earlier this week, we also told you about the waiting period for the Tata Harrier and Altroz.

    Tigor EV variants and colours

    Tata Tigor EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tigor EV is currently offered in four variants: XE, XT, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Lux. Customers can choose from a range of three colours including Magnetic Red, signature Teal Blue, and Daytona Grey.

    Tigor EV battery pack and specifications

    The electric Tigor is powered by a 26kWh battery pack paired with a motor producing 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 315km on a single full charge. Prices of the model start at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Tata Tigor EV Image
    Tata Tigor EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Tigor EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.24 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.24 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.23 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.51 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.73 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 13.98 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.16 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.30 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.34 Lakh

