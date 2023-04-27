New-gen Skoda Kodiaq spied testing; global debut this year

- To get ADAS tech

- The Kodiaq SUV will debut alongside the Superb in autumn 2023

Skoda recently released a teaser of its upcoming flagship SUV, the new-gen Kodiaq. The carmaker also teased the Superb's new generation, which will be unveiled globally alongside the Kodiaq later this year. Ahead of the debut, Skoda has been caught testing the Kodiaq extensively on international grounds.

In recent spy images, the three-row SUV has been spotted on a winter test in heavy camouflage. The overall silhouette is reminiscent of the current iteration. The major highlight includes radar mounted on the lower grille for the ADAS tech, front parking sensors, and a front camera housed in the wide grille. Moreover, the headlight gets a revised shape and a redesigned front bumper.

On the sides, the Skoda Kodiaq rides on a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Other design elements include ORVMs that are now mounted on the front doors instead of the A-pillar, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, and a panoramic sunroof.

Although there are no spy images of the interior of the SUV, the carmaker claimed that it will have completely redesigned interiors with more tech.

The Czech Republic carmaker announced the second-generation Kodiaq SUV will make its debut in the autumn of 2023.