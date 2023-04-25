CarWale
    AD

    Tata Altroz waiting period in India reduced to 3 weeks in April

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    207 Views
    Tata Altroz waiting period in India reduced to 3 weeks in April

    - Average waiting period for Altroz was four weeks last month

    - To get CNG variants in the coming weeks

    Tata Altroz CNG coming soon

    The Tata Altroz premium hatchback is set to get a CNG version in the coming weeks, bookings of which are currently underway for Rs. 21,000. Meanwhile, we have got our hands on the waiting period for other variants of the model, which has reduced from a timeline of four weeks last month.

    Tata Altroz waiting period in April 2023

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    The Altroz currently commands a waiting period of up to three weeks. Applicable to the Mumbai region, the waiting period, which is applicable for the Mumbai region, the duration further depends on the variant, colour, engine, and transmission.

    Tata Altroz engine and transmission

    The Tata Altroz is offered with three engine and two transmission options. The 1.2-litre NA petrol motor produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, and is paired only with a five-speed manual unit. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit generating 108bhp and 140Nm of torque is married with a five-speed manual unit or a DCT (DCA in Tata’s language) gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 89bhp and 200Nm of torque, with a five-speed manual unit as the sole transmission on offer. We have driven the Altroz and our review is now live on the website.

    Tata Altroz variants and colours

    Tata Altroz Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Altroz is available in five variants: XE, XM Plus, XT, XZ, and XZ Plus. Also up for offer are the Dark Edition trims. Customers can choose from six colours such as Harbour Blue, Downtown Red, Opera Blue, Arcade Grey, Avenue White, and High Street Gold.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33473 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32894 Views
    147 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th APR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    MG Comet EV

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.63 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.93 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.33 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.68 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.71 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.20 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.51 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.54 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33473 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32894 Views
    147 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz waiting period in India reduced to 3 weeks in April