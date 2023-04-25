Tata Altroz waiting period in India reduced to 3 weeks in April

- Average waiting period for Altroz was four weeks last month

- To get CNG variants in the coming weeks

Tata Altroz CNG coming soon

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback is set to get a CNG version in the coming weeks, bookings of which are currently underway for Rs. 21,000. Meanwhile, we have got our hands on the waiting period for other variants of the model, which has reduced from a timeline of four weeks last month.

Tata Altroz waiting period in April 2023

The Altroz currently commands a waiting period of up to three weeks. Applicable to the Mumbai region, the waiting period, which is applicable for the Mumbai region, the duration further depends on the variant, colour, engine, and transmission.

Tata Altroz engine and transmission

The Tata Altroz is offered with three engine and two transmission options. The 1.2-litre NA petrol motor produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, and is paired only with a five-speed manual unit. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit generating 108bhp and 140Nm of torque is married with a five-speed manual unit or a DCT (DCA in Tata’s language) gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 89bhp and 200Nm of torque, with a five-speed manual unit as the sole transmission on offer. We have driven the Altroz and our review is now live on the website.

Tata Altroz variants and colours

The Altroz is available in five variants: XE, XM Plus, XT, XZ, and XZ Plus. Also up for offer are the Dark Edition trims. Customers can choose from six colours such as Harbour Blue, Downtown Red, Opera Blue, Arcade Grey, Avenue White, and High Street Gold.