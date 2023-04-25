MG Comet small EV to be launched in India tomorrow

-Second EV from MG

-Rival to the Tata Tiago EV

Prices for The MG Comet compact electric car will be announced in India tomorrow. Sold globally as the Air EV, the compact is MG’s second EV for India and will be offered here in multiple variants, colour schemes and styling packs. We have driven the car and our review for the same will go live on April 27 at 12.00 pm.

On the outside, the two-door MG Comet measures at 2.97-meters with design highlights like stacked headlamps, 12-inch wheels, dual tone paint scheme and an LED light bar at the rear. Inside, you get a grey and beige colour scheme with feature highlights like a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, dual digital displays, padded dashboard (passenger side), gear selector dial and steering-mounted audio controls. All versions of the car are expected to get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Comet is expected to be offered with a 17.3kWh battery pack producing 41bhp/110Nm and powering the rear wheels. The range is expected to be around 230km with a charge time of around 7-8 hours. We expect that MG will price the Comet in the range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh putting it squarely against the Tata Tiago EV as well as the Citroen eC3.

Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi