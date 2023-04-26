Tata Harrier waiting period reduces to 3 weeks

- Gets ADAS, 360-degree camera, and more

- Available in seven variants and one powertrain

Tata Harrier recently received a major update in terms of feature addition. The SUV now comes loaded with tech like ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, and more. Not just that, the sole diesel mill onboard, now complies with the new RDE and BS6 Phase 2 norms.

The segment Harrier is competing in is packed with contenders like the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and more. However, to its advantage, the waiting period for Harrier has been reduced to one to three weeks; last month it went up to four weeks.

In terms of all that Harrier has to offer, the major highlight of the latest update includes a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, an all-digital instrument cluster, and welcome and memory functions for the driver seat, on top of the already extensive feature list.

Under the hood, the SUV is powered by a BS6 2-updated 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine capable of producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is offered with an option of a six-speed manual or an automatic torque converter unit.

The mentioned waiting period is in Mumbai city and it may vary depending on the region, dealership, and variant. We recommend contacting the nearest Tata-authorised dealerships for more information.