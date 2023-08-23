Top SUV discounts in India in August 2023

Many car manufacturers are offering huge discounts on their SUVs in India in August 2023. We are just a week away from the month-end and if you are planning to purchase a new SUV, this is the right time to get maximum benefits. In this article, we have listed discounts available on popular SUVs from multiple automakers.

Customers who are interested in the Tata Harrier and Safari SUV duo can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 70,000. Then the Nexon SUV in ICE and electric guise carries discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 61,000, respectively. For the Punch, Tata Motors is giving offers of up to Rs. 25,000. Now, these are celebratory offers for Onam and are limited to the state of Kerala.

Hyundai Alcazar and Kona EV

The Korean automaker is not providing any sort of benefits with the Venue, Creta and Tucson SUV in August. However, with the Kona EV, buyers can benefit from offers of up to Rs. 2 lakh. Then, for the Alcazar, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 only.

Volkswagen India has listed the Taigun SUV with discounts of up to Rs. 1.6 lakh in August 2023. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq is on sale with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh. Notably, the 1.5-litre variants of both SUVs have the maximum discounts.

To celebrate its 100th year, MG is offering huge discounts on its SUV range. Starting with the Astor, the mid-size SUV can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh. Then, the ZS EV carries offers of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh. As for the Hector and Gloster range, the offers vary from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000, respectively. These benefits can be availed in the form of exchange bonuses, loyalty offers, extended warranty, and corporate bonuses.

Jeep India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh across its SUV range including Compass and Meridian.

Renault India offers attractive discounts on its lineup every month. As for the benefits in August, the Kiger SUV is listed with discounts of up to Rs. 75,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and corporate and loyalty bonuses of Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively.

Currently, Nissan India only has the Magnite SUV on sale in the country. And to attract buyers, the Japanese automaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 67,000 in August 2023.