Upcoming Tata Nexon facelift full exterior leaked

- To be launched in October 2023

- Split LED headlamps confirmed

Tata Motors is all set to reveal the Nexon facelift to the world in the coming months. And ahead of its official launch, the facelift version of the sub-four metre SUV was recently spied completely undisguised.

Exterior highlights of the Nexon facelift

As seen in the picture, the Nexon facelift is finished in the Royal Blue exterior paint scheme which was recently introduced in the Nexon range. Up front, it gets a split headlamps setup, vertically-mounted headlights, redesigned front bumpers, and a sleeker upper grille.

The side profile looks more or less similar to that of the current iteration. However, the facelifted Nexon will likely sport a new alloy wheel design. Other visible highlights include roof rails, shark-fin antenna, turn indicators on ORVM, and a sunroof.

Another spy picture reveals the rear profile of the Nexon facelift. The taillights are new with a Y-shaped pattern connected by an LED light bar running across the width of the tailgate. Then, the reflectors are positioned differently with a revised rear bumper and extended roof spoiler.

Tata Nexon facelift interiors and feature list

In previous spy shots, the interiors of the Nexon facelift were leaked revealing many details. It will come loaded with a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, larger infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, paddle shifters, touch-based HVAC controls, redesigned centre console, and a new gear lever.

Powertrain options of the upcoming Nexon facelift

In terms of powertrain, we expect it to continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual and six-speed AMT unit. Additionally, the DCT unit is also on the cards.

