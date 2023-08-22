Upcoming Tata Nexon facelift interiors leaked - Top 5 changes

- To debut in October 2023

Tata Motors will introduce the updated Nexon in India in October this year. Being one of the most successful Tata products, the Nexon facelift is the biggest launch of the year by the Indian automaker. Ahead of the official price announcement, and after numerous spy pictures of the exterior, the images of the interior revealing the dashboard completely have surfaced online. In this article, we have listed the top five changes we noticed in the interior of the upcoming Nexon facelift.

Two-spoke steering wheel

One of the major changes on the inside of the Nexon facelift’s cabin will be the introduction of a new two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. This flat-bottom steering wheel looks inspired by the Curvv concept which also has an illuminated Tata logo in the centre. Additionally, the Nexon facelift will get new paddle shifters with the speculated DCT variants.

Larger infotainment system

Earlier this year, Tata Motors offered a new infotainment system with the Red Dark edition of its SUV duo, Harrier and Safari. The new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit runs on an improved user interface with a cleaner and easy-to-use UI. This unit was further offered with the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition in April 2023. Notably, the Nexon EV range will also likely receive a facelift by the end of this year.

All-digital instrument cluster

The Nexon facelift will also receive a new coloured instrument cluster screen. It will likely get the same seven-inch digital TFT driver’s display which was introduced with the Tata Harrier and Safari.

Touch-based HVAC controls

Among many new upgrades, the control panel for the HVAC function will be completely redesigned. The switches and buttons will be touch-sensitive with haptic feedback instead of the conventional physical knobs and switches.

Redesigned centre console

Finally, the centre console of the Nexon facelift will be tweaked to look more opulent and clutter-free. As seen in the spy images, the gear knob is much smaller with a mode-selector dial. Further, the seat upholstery is expected to get a new indigo colour shade.

In terms of features, the cabin of the Nexon facelift will likely come loaded with a wireless charger, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, six airbags, and more.

