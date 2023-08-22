CarWale
    Upcoming Tata Nexon facelift interiors leaked - Top 5 changes

    Haji Chakralwale

    Upcoming Tata Nexon facelift interiors leaked - Top 5 changes

    - To debut in October 2023

    - Will get a two-spoke steering wheel

    Tata Motors will introduce the updated Nexon in India in October this year. Being one of the most successful Tata products, the Nexon facelift is the biggest launch of the year by the Indian automaker. Ahead of the official price announcement, and after numerous spy pictures of the exterior, the images of the interior revealing the dashboard completely have surfaced online. In this article, we have listed the top five changes we noticed in the interior of the upcoming Nexon facelift.

    Two-spoke steering wheel

    Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

    One of the major changes on the inside of the Nexon facelift’s cabin will be the introduction of a new two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. This flat-bottom steering wheel looks inspired by the Curvv concept which also has an illuminated Tata logo in the centre. Additionally, the Nexon facelift will get new paddle shifters with the speculated DCT variants.

    Larger infotainment system

    Tata Nexon Facelift Infotainment System

    Earlier this year, Tata Motors offered a new infotainment system with the Red Dark edition of its SUV duo, Harrier and Safari. The new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit runs on an improved user interface with a cleaner and easy-to-use UI. This unit was further offered with the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition in April 2023. Notably, the Nexon EV range will also likely receive a facelift by the end of this year.

    All-digital instrument cluster

    Tata Nexon Facelift Instrument Cluster

    The Nexon facelift will also receive a new coloured instrument cluster screen. It will likely get the same seven-inch digital TFT driver’s display which was introduced with the Tata Harrier and Safari.

    Touch-based HVAC controls

    Tata Nexon Facelift Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Among many new upgrades, the control panel for the HVAC function will be completely redesigned. The switches and buttons will be touch-sensitive with haptic feedback instead of the conventional physical knobs and switches.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Redesigned centre console

    Tata Nexon Facelift Steering Wheel

    Finally, the centre console of the Nexon facelift will be tweaked to look more opulent and clutter-free. As seen in the spy images, the gear knob is much smaller with a mode-selector dial. Further, the seat upholstery is expected to get a new indigo colour shade.

    In terms of features, the cabin of the Nexon facelift will likely come loaded with a wireless charger, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, six airbags, and more.

    Image 2 source

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
