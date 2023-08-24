Citroen introduces usage-based insurance for eC3 buyers

Safe driving rewards users with a lower premium

Customers get driver scores periodically

Citroen India has introduced a unique and innovative Usage Based Insurance (UBI) in collaboration with ICICI Lombard General Insurance for eC3 customers. This initiative encourages customers to adopt safe driving practices and reward them with lower insurance premium.

Citroen UBI scheme for eC3

The UBI scheme is connected with vehicle usage as well as the driving behaviour of the driver over the insurance term. The renewal premium is calculated basis of the driving scores as per the evaluation of the same by the insurance company. Subject to customer consent, the vehicle/driving dynamics data is collected in real-time. This is then used for driver scoring and to determine the unique renewal premium for the owner.

This UBI can be opted for either at the time of purchase of the vehicle at the Citroen dealership or at a later date through Citroen’s My Connect App. Currently, the UBI facility is only offered for the eC3 buyers but will be rolled out for upcoming connected cars as well.

Benefits of UBI for eC3 owners

Drivers with high scores will be charged lesser renewal premiums

This would encourage safer driving habits in the driver thus reducing road accidents

Customers have access to driving scores periodically

The eC3 drivers will also get tips to improve their driving behaviours

The UBI program for eC3 customers will be available from August 2023.