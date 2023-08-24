What makes the Tata Punch Rhythm Pack a popular choice?

- 25 per cent of customers pick Rhythm Pack while booking

- Prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh

Tata Punch is one of the best-selling micro SUVs in India. Since its launch in 2021, the carmaker has produced over two lakh units of the Punch. Currently, the model is available in four trim levels at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Now with the standard variants, Tata also offers multiple pack options to customise the Punch SUV. In this article, we will tell you what variant is the best-seller in the SUV’s lineup.

25 per cent of buyers prefer Punch Rhythm Pack

The Tata Punch can be had in four variants, namely, Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The SUV comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with a company-fitted CNG kit. As per our source, 25 per cent of the Punch buyers choose the Rhythm pack while booking.

The Rhythm Pack can be had with the Pure and Adventure variants with a starting price of Rs. 6.35 lakh and Rs. 7.25 lakh, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom). While the Pure Rhythm Pack is available with a five-speed manual gearbox only, the Adventure Rhythm Pack is offered with a five-speed manual as well as an AMT unit.

The price difference between standard trims and their respective Rhythm Packs:

Variants Standard Rhythm Pack Difference Pure Rs. 6 lakh Rs. 6.35 lakh Rs. 35,000 Adventure MT Rs. 6.90 lakh Rs. 7.25 lakh Rs. 35,000 Adventure AT Rs. 7.50 lakh Rs. 7.85 lakh Rs. 35,000

Here’s what you get extra with the Rhythm Pack over the standard trims:

Pure Rhythm Pack Adventure Rhythm Pack 3.5-inch infotainment system Seven-inch Harman-sourced infotainment system Four speakers Two tweeters Steering-mounted controls Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Reverse parking camera

Now, for just Rs. 35,000 more, customers get the necessary features like an infotainment system, speakers, and a parking camera added to their SUV's equipment list. This value-for-money proposition makes the Rhythm Pack a preferred choice over the equivalent standard trims.

Punch CNG launched in India

In other news, the Punch was recently introduced with the CNG variant at a starting price of Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom).