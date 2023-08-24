CarWale
    AD

    What makes the Tata Punch Rhythm Pack a popular choice?

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    13,990 Views
    What makes the Tata Punch Rhythm Pack a popular choice?

    - 25 per cent of customers pick Rhythm Pack while booking

    - Prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh

    Tata Punch is one of the best-selling micro SUVs in India. Since its launch in 2021, the carmaker has produced over two lakh units of the Punch. Currently, the model is available in four trim levels at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Now with the standard variants, Tata also offers multiple pack options to customise the Punch SUV. In this article, we will tell you what variant is the best-seller in the SUV’s lineup.

    Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter

    25 per cent of buyers prefer Punch Rhythm Pack

    The Tata Punch can be had in four variants, namely, Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The SUV comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with a company-fitted CNG kit. As per our source, 25 per cent of the Punch buyers choose the Rhythm pack while booking.

    Tata Punch Engine Shot

    The Rhythm Pack can be had with the Pure and Adventure variants with a starting price of Rs. 6.35 lakh and Rs. 7.25 lakh, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom). While the Pure Rhythm Pack is available with a five-speed manual gearbox only, the Adventure Rhythm Pack is offered with a five-speed manual as well as an AMT unit. 

    The price difference between standard trims and their respective Rhythm Packs:

    VariantsStandardRhythm PackDifference
    PureRs. 6 lakhRs. 6.35 lakhRs. 35,000
    Adventure MTRs. 6.90 lakhRs. 7.25 lakhRs. 35,000
    Adventure ATRs. 7.50 lakhRs. 7.85 lakhRs. 35,000

    Here’s what you get extra with the Rhythm Pack over the standard trims:

    Pure Rhythm PackAdventure Rhythm Pack
    3.5-inch infotainment systemSeven-inch Harman-sourced infotainment system
    Four speakersTwo tweeters
    Steering-mounted controlsApple CarPlay and Android Auto
    -Reverse parking camera

    Now, for just Rs. 35,000 more, customers get the necessary features like an infotainment system, speakers, and a parking camera added to their SUV's equipment list. This value-for-money proposition makes the Rhythm Pack a preferred choice over the equivalent standard trims.

    Punch CNG launched in India 

    Tata Punch Left Rear Three Quarter

    In other news, the Punch was recently introduced with the CNG variant at a starting price of Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Citroen introduces usage-based insurance for eC3 buyers

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33499 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32991 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Elevate
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 15.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Punch Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.12 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.43 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.69 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.14 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.22 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.84 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.03 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.01 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.90 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33499 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32991 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • What makes the Tata Punch Rhythm Pack a popular choice?