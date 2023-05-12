CarWale
    Tata Punch achieves 2 lakh units production milestone

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Launched in October 2021

    - Currently offered in four variants 

    Today, Tata Motors officially rolled out the 2,00,000th unit of the Punch from the assembly line. This milestone figure comes just 20 months after its launch in the Indian market. Launched back in October 2021, this model was introduced after seeing the growing popularity in the compact SUV segment. Presently, the Punch is the youngest member of the brand’s SUV lineup and also the second-best-selling model for Tata Motors. 

    Under the hood, the compact SUV gets a BS6 Phase-2 updated 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp of power and 112Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and can also be had in an AMT unit. 

    Currently, the Punch locks horns with the likes of the Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Venue, and Renault Kiger

    Tata Motors is also reportedly gearing up to launch the CNG variant of the Punch. The manufacturer showcased the Punch CNG at the 2023 Auto Expo. This will be the second offering from the company after the Altroz CNG to feature a twin CNG cylinder technology.

    Tata Punch
    Hyundai to invest Rs. 20,000 crore on electric vehicles in Tamil Nadu

