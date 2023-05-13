CarWale
    AD

    MG Hector prices in India hiked; Shine variant reintroduced

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    25 Views
    MG Hector prices in India hiked; Shine variant reintroduced

    - Hector prices in India increased by up to Rs. 61,000

    - Available in six variants across two powertrains

    MG Motor India has hiked the prices for select models in its product range with immediate effect. The models that have received an upward revision in prices include the Astor, Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster. Let us now take a closer look at the changes to the Hector SUV.

    MG Hector Right Rear Three Quarter

    The entry-level Style 1.5 turbo-petrol MT variant of the MG Hector has witnessed a price hike of Rs. 27,000, thus resulting in the prices of the model now starting at Rs. 15 lakh. Similarly, all the diesel variants have now become dearer by an uniform amount of Rs. 61,000. The prices of the SUV now top out at Rs. 22.12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    MG Hector Dashboard

    Further, MG has reintroduced the Shine variant in the Hector lineup. The Hector Shine variant is available in three versions, including Petrol MT, Petrol CVT, and Diesel MT, with the respective versions priced at Rs. 16.34 lakh, Rs. 17.54 lakh, and Rs. 18.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Punch achieves 2 lakh units production milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Hector Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Astor
    MG Astor
    Rs. 10.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 17.46 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 18.50 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 17.17 Lakh
    PuneRs. 17.46 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.92 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.25 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.74 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 17.13 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.23 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Hector prices in India hiked; Shine variant reintroduced