MG Hector prices in India hiked; Shine variant reintroduced

- Hector prices in India increased by up to Rs. 61,000

- Available in six variants across two powertrains

MG Motor India has hiked the prices for select models in its product range with immediate effect. The models that have received an upward revision in prices include the Astor, Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster. Let us now take a closer look at the changes to the Hector SUV.

The entry-level Style 1.5 turbo-petrol MT variant of the MG Hector has witnessed a price hike of Rs. 27,000, thus resulting in the prices of the model now starting at Rs. 15 lakh. Similarly, all the diesel variants have now become dearer by an uniform amount of Rs. 61,000. The prices of the SUV now top out at Rs. 22.12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Further, MG has reintroduced the Shine variant in the Hector lineup. The Hector Shine variant is available in three versions, including Petrol MT, Petrol CVT, and Diesel MT, with the respective versions priced at Rs. 16.34 lakh, Rs. 17.54 lakh, and Rs. 18.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).