Mahindra XUV700 achieves 1 lakh units production milestone

- Offered in five variants and colour options

- It gets an AWD system and ADAS suite

Indian automaker Mahindra has achieved a new record with its SUV, the XUV700. The carmaker rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of the XUV700 from the production line. The model was launched in 2021 followed by its production and deliveries commenced in the following months. The SUV was well received by the customers and it crossed over 90,000 unit sales so far in the country.

Under the hood, the XUV700 gets an option of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. The former comes mated to a six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. On the other hand, the diesel mill is tuned to produce two different power outputs, while being paired with a six-speed manual and automatic unit. Also on offer is an AWD system with higher variants with diesel engines. Notably, all the powertrains now comply with the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms.

Engine specifications Power output 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine 197bhp/380Nm 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine (lower variants) 153bhp/360Nm 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine (higher variants) 182bhp/420Nm (450Nm for AT variants)

Apart from XUV700’s potent powertrains, another thing contributing to its popularity are its features. The SUV comes loaded with features like an ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, LED lighting, dual-zone climate control, and six-way adjustable front seats with memory and welcome function. It also gets twin 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, cruise control, six airbags, drive modes, and a 12-speaker setup.

Last month, the Indian SUV maker increased the prices of the XUV700 and it is currently priced between Rs. 14 lakh to Rs. 26.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).