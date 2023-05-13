Tata Safari gets discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in May 2023

- Gets exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000

- Offers applicable till 31 May, 2023

Earlier this year, Tata Motors updated the Harrier and Safari SUVs for 2023. Now, the brand is offering discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 on the three-row Safari for May 2023. Read on as we give you the discount details.

Safari discounts (May 2023)

Discounts Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs. 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs. 10,000 Rural discount Rs. 5,000

Safari BS6 2 engine

The Tata Safari with the 2023 update is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. This powertrain is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter transmission.

2023 Tata Safari

The model year update for the Safari has benefitted it with a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and new ADAS features such as a forward collision warning with emergency braking, a blind spot monitor, a lane departure warning, an open door alert, and a rear cross-traffic alert. The Safari is also available in a new Red Dark edition which is painted in an Oberon Black hue with red inserts inside out.