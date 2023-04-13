Mahindra XUV700 prices in India increased by up to Rs 71,400

- XUV700 prices hiked likely due to RDE update

- BS6 Phase-2 specifications were leaked last month

Mahindra has increased the prices of the XUV700 by up to Rs 71,400 with immediate effect. Although the carmaker has not revealed the reason behind the price hike, it is likely to be attributed to the model being updated to comply with the RDE norms.

After the latest price hike, the Mahindra XUV700 prices currently stand between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 26.18 lakh for the MX Petrol MT 5S variant and AX7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7S variant respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

The price increase for the XUV700 SUV ranges from Rs 48,699 to Rs 71,400. The model is available with two powertrain options including a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Customers can choose from five variants, namely MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L. There are also five colour options to choose from.