MG Motor India rolls out first Comet EV

- To debut on 19 April 2023

- Will be offered in five colours

MG Motor India has announced the start of the production of its compact EV, the Comet, by rolling out the first unit from its Halol plant. The Comet EV is the second electric vehicle from the brand after the ZS EV and will be officially unveiled in India on 19 April, 2023.

A couple of days ago, the carmaker released an image teasing the interior of the EV. As seen from the image, the EV will come equipped with a pair of 10.25-inch digital screens, one for the infotainment system and the other for the instrument cluster. Interested customers can choose from five colours namely white, blue, yellow, green and pink.

Globally, the car is available in two battery pack options – a 17.3kWh unit and a 26.7kWh unit with a claimed range of 200km and 300km, respectively.

Commenting on the occasion, Biju Balendran, Chief Operating Officer, MG Motor India said, “The recent Urban Mobility Happiness Survey conducted by Nielsen unequivocally brings out the fact that a compact smart electric vehicle is the preferred choice of urban commuters when it comes to commuting. At MG, we are committed to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, and with the MG Comet, we shall offer a futuristic and practical Urban EV with many fun-to-drive elements. With the first Comet rolling off the production line, we are delighted to welcome the beginning of a new EV future for India.”