Isuzu BS6 2 range launched; prices start at Rs. 19.50 lakh

- Isuzu V-Cross Z gets new features

- New Valencia Orange colour introduced

Isuzu India has updated its passenger vehicle range with BS6 2-compliant diesel engines. Along with this, the automaker has also tweaked the exterior styling of the MU-X, introduced a new colour, and extended the feature list of the V-Cross Z. Read on as we tell you all about it.

Isuzu MU-X BS6 2 update

The 1.9-litre diesel engine on the MU-X is now BS6 2-compliant. It also comes with idle start/stop technology as standard and can be had with a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The diesel motor generates 161bhp and 360Nm of peak torque.

Furthermore, the MU-X gets a revised dual-chrome slat design on the front fascia, giving it a muscular and bold look. Besides this, there are no revisions to the features or dimensions of the SUV.

Isuzu D-Max BS6 2 new features

Broadly, the Isuzu D-Max can be had in the Hi-Lander and the V-Cross variants. The base variant, Hi-Lander, now benefits from automatic climate control and a rear defogger.

Moving to the top-spec variant, V-Cross Z, the 4x2 AT version gets a host of styling tweaks. On the outside, the front fog lamps get a chrome surround whereas the ORVMs get a dark grey colour cap. The 18-inch wheels are now finished in gloss black.

Inside, Isuzu has tried to elevate the cabin’s feel with the addition of brown inserts. These have been inserted on the seat upholstery, dashboard and door panels, and on the gear selector lever.

Then, the V-Cross gets added features such as cruise control, steering-mounted controls, traction control, electronic stability control, and hill start along with descent control.

In addition to the already available seven colours, all passenger vehicles will be now available in a new Valencia Orange shade.

Isuzu MU-X BS6 2 prices (all prices, ex-showroom)

Variants Old prices New prices Price difference MU-X 2WD AT Rs. 34,99,900 Rs. 34,99,900 No changes MU-X 4WD AT Rs. 37,89,900 Rs. 37,89,900 No changes

Isuzu D-Max BS6 2 prices (all prices, ex-showroom)