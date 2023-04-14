Skoda developing a special car grille for safety

- Features signals on the grille to alert pedestrians

- Includes different symbols for pedestrians, including green arrows and green figure

In a bid to increase pedestrian safety, Skoda is developing a unique technology that involves the car’s grille giving out safety signals. When the car approaches a pedestrian crossing, it can warn those waiting to cross in advance that it has spotted them. It then stops and displays green arrows, for example, to tell them it’s safe to cross. Once they have crossed, and the car is about to set off, it can display a different signal to warn pedestrians that the car is moving. In more extreme examples, if the car is approaching a crossing and is unable to stop, it can send out a clear signal to pedestrians not to cross.

The symbols currently being tested include green arrows and a green person, plus a warning triangle or a red triangle with cross symbols that are widely recognizable. According to Skoda, technology like this could potentially help to reduce the number of overall pedestrian injuries on the road.