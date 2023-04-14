Hyundai’s Tata Punch-rival to be called Exter; launch likely soon

- Expected to be launched in the coming months

- Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India has announced the name of its upcoming Punch-rival, the Exter. This new car joins the extensive list of Hyundai SUVs, including the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Kona EV, Tucson, and Ioniq 5.

The test mule of the upcoming SUV was spotted on numerous occasions on international soil. However, a test car was recently spied doing rounds on the Indian tarmac. While the vehicle was heavily camouflaged, some exterior details were visible, like a blacked-out B-pillar, roof rails, a sunroof, a shark fin antenna, and pillar-mounted ORVMs. Additionally, the interior of the SUV was seen with beige upholstery.

In terms of powertrain, the Hyundai Exter could make use of the 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine found in other Hyundai models. This engine produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. As for the transmission, it might get the option of a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Upon arrival, it will compete against the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3 in the Indian market.