CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai’s Tata Punch-rival to be called Exter; launch likely soon

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    882 Views
    Hyundai’s Tata Punch-rival to be called Exter; launch likely soon

    - Expected to be launched in the coming months

    - Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine

    Hyundai Motor India has announced the name of its upcoming Punch-rival, the Exter. This new car joins the extensive list of Hyundai SUVs, including the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Kona EV, Tucson, and Ioniq 5.

    The test mule of the upcoming SUV was spotted on numerous occasions on international soil. However, a test car was recently spied doing rounds on the Indian tarmac. While the vehicle was heavily camouflaged, some exterior details were visible, like a blacked-out B-pillar, roof rails, a sunroof, a shark fin antenna, and pillar-mounted ORVMs. Additionally, the interior of the SUV was seen with beige upholstery. 

    In terms of powertrain, the Hyundai Exter could make use of the 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine found in other Hyundai models. This engine produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. As for the transmission, it might get the option of a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Upon arrival, it will compete against the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3 in the Indian market.

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia EV6 made of Lego bricks to be showcased at Milan Design Week
     Next 
    Skoda developing a special car grille for safety

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Exter Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Hyundai Exter Right Front Three Quarter

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V

    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai’s Tata Punch-rival to be called Exter; launch likely soon