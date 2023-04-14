Kia EV6 made of Lego bricks to be showcased at Milan Design Week

- 1:1 scale model made of 3,50,000 Lego bricks

- EV6 made ‘brick by brick’ exclusively of Lego bricks

We were highly impressed with the Kia EV6 when it made its India debut, thanks to its fantastic design, modern interiors, and scintillating performance. And now, an EV6 which is even more impressive is all set to debut at the Milan Design Week.

The Kia EV6 debuting at the Milan Design Week will be a 1:1 scale model made entirely of Lego bricks and will be called ‘Brick to the Future’. The model is made out of 3,50,000 Lego bricks conveying the notion that the future of sustainable mobility is to be built ‘brick by brick’. Commissioned by Kia Italy, the work required more than 800 hours of work by BrickVision, a company in Reggio Emilia, Italy. The team spent a total of four months working on the project and even came up with a functioning lighting system to ensure that it looks like the original.

‘Brick to the Future’ will be displayed during the 2023 Milan Design Week from 17 April 2023 and then exhibited at the Kia Energy House in Rome.