Kia India retails 18,766 units in May 2023

- Kia currently sells the Seltos, Sonet, Carens, EV6, and Carnival

- iMT versions account for 38 per cent sales

Kia India sales in May and upcoming launches

Kia India registered a sale of 24,770 units in May 2023. While the overall domestic sales stood at 18,766 units, the exports accounted for 6,004 units last month. The carmaker is set to introduce the facelifted Seltos in July this year.

Kia model-wise sales in May

The Kia Sonet recorded a sale of 8,251 units, while the Seltos and the Carens retailed 4,065 units and 6,367 units, respectively. The company also sold 82 units of the EV6 flagship electric car. Last month, the carmaker introduced the Sonet Aurochs Edition, and we were the first to bring you the details of this special edition version.

Kia India’s opinions on May 2023 sales

Commenting on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'Although we faced some production limitations due to our plant annual maintenance shutdown for a week in May which impacted our numbers, we are confident of strong performance in coming months. We are witnessing a growing demand for our latest technology innovation, iMT range. This month, iMT has contributed to 38 per cent of our total sales. While Sonet emerged on the top with 8251 units, Carens and Seltos continued to drive our growth to 19 per cent YTD.”