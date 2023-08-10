CarWale
    Kia EV5 production-ready version to debut on 25 August

    Ninad Ambre

    Kia EV5 production-ready version to debut on 25 August

    - Kia EV5's production-ready version to be unveiled

    - New electric car will be slotted below the EV6

    Kia EV5 reveal and the car’s inception

    Kia is planning to globally unveil the EV5 on 25 August at the Chengdu Motor Show in China. It was unveiled as a concept earlier this year but will be revealed in its full glory as a production-ready vehicle this month.

    Kia EV6 Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior details of Kia EV5

    The Kia EV6 and the EV9 underpin a modular E-GMP skateboard platform that will also be used for the EV5. The concept version shows large proportions that will be retained in the mass-market version. Apart from the usual design traits, the EV5 will ride on 21-inch alloy wheels and even sport a spoiler to improve aerodynamics.

    Kia EV5 interior and features

    Kia EV6 Dashboard

    Though the concept previews the interior, the production version will have a more realistic cabin. However, given that Kia keeps its production versions similar to the concept versions, the EV5 is likely to retain the styling elements, if not the seating layout. It will be a feature-rich cabin with an extended instrument cluster screen integrating the infotainment system. Also, since Kia is trying to bring in sustainable materials, the same will be used in the interior.

    Kia EV5 battery and range specifications

    Supported by the modular E-GMP skateboard platform, the EV5 will get a powertrain identical to the EV6. So a battery pack of 75-80kWh with a range of around 500km can be expected.

    Kia EV5 Competitors

    With no price or exact details announced, it's too early to decide the exact competition of the Kia EV5. However, looking at its size and positioning below the EV6, the EV5 might compete with the Nissan Ariya, Volkswagen ID.4, and the Toyota bZ4X. There are no cues of it coming to India, but Kia is keen on introducing more mass-market EVs by 2025. So it wouldn't be a surprise if it's launched here.

