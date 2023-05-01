CarWale
    Kia India retails 23,216 units in April 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia India retails 23,216 units in April 2023

    - Y-o-Y growth of 22 per cent

    - Sonet becomes the bestselling model in April

    Kia India reported a sale of 23,216 units in India in April 2023, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 22 per cent. The Sonet emerged as the top contributor to overall sales with 9,744 units, while the Seltos and the Carens also achieved a sale of 7,213 units and 6,107 units respectively. 

    At the same time, the Kia Seltos and the Sonet recorded a sale of 32,249 units and 37,518 from Jan-April 2023, contributing to approximately 33 per cent and 38 per cent respectively. During the same period, the brand saw a growth of 24 per cent. These numbers are expected to increase with the launch of the Seltos facelift later this year.

    Further, Kia has sold more than 7 lakh units in India as of April 2023, and more interestingly, the sale of the last 1 lakh units came up in five months. In November last year, the company surpassed the 6 lakh unit sales milestone. Last month, the Korean automobile brand that it had surpassed the 2 lakh units export milestone.

    Commenting on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'In less than four years, we have not only established ourselves as a leading premium automotive company but also emerged as a popular new-age brand. More than 7 lakh of our customers have entrusted us with a lot of faith, and we will continue to do our best to give them quality service and inspiring innovations. Our strategic business decision to establish leadership in iMT is working well with the iMT models contributing 34 per cent to the overall April sales.”

