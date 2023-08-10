CarWale
    Aston Martin DB12 to be launched in India in September

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Aston Martin DB12 to be launched in India in September
    • Newest flagship super tourer 
    • 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 makes 680bhp and 800Nm 

    Aston Martin will launch the all-new DB12 in India. Set to arrive at the Indian shores in September 2023, the DB12 is the newest flagship from the Gaydon-based carmaker. Coining the term ‘super tourer’, the DB12 is a replacement for the DB11 and marks 110 years of the British marque as well as 75 years of the DB model line-up. 

    Aston Martin DB12 Styling 

    Aston Martin DB11 Front View

    As appearances of modern Aston Martins go, the DB12 looks like a more opulent DB11. It has a massive grille upfront like the Valhalla. Meanwhile, the rear looks more or less like its predecessor. It sits on 21-inch wheels as standard wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres and is finished in a shade of British Racing Green. 

    Aston Martin DB11 Dashboard

    However, it is the cabin that has undergone a significant transformation. It is more modern with a digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch integrated touchscreen in the centre console. Additionally, it is paired with a Bowers and Wilkins sound system and gets inbuilt navigation and loads of driver-assist and connectivity software. 

    Aston Martin DB12 Powertrain 

    Aston Martin DB11 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Powering the super tourer is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 producing close to 680bhp and an earth-shattering 800Nm. It has a claimed 0-100kmph time of 3.5 seconds and a clocked top speed of 325kmph. 

    Aston Martin DB11 Right Front Three Quarter

    The DB12 gets a reworked power steering, an electronic rear differential, sharper electronic stability control, and improved cooling by an additional radiator. It also receives cast-iron 400mm front discs and 360mm rear discs making the DB12 the best handling DB ever, claims Aston Martin. 

    Deliveries of DB12 

    Aston Martin DB11 Right Front Three Quarter

    Aston Martin promised that global deliveries for the DB12 will begin in the third quarter of 2023. When it goes on sale in the country in September, prices are expected to be north of Rs 4 crore (ex-showroom) before the personalisation options.

    Aston Martin DB11 Image
    Aston Martin DB11
    Rs. 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Aston Martin DB11 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    DelhiRs. 3.79 Crore

