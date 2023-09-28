CarWale
    AD

    New Aston Martin DB12 to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    473 Views
    New Aston Martin DB12 to be launched in India tomorrow

    - DB12 was unveiled in May this year

    - Powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine

    British marquee Aston Martin is all set to introduce the new DB12 in India alongside the price announcement tomorrow. The model, which was unveiled in May this year, marks 75 years of the DB model range, apart from being a spiritual successor to the DB11.

    Aston Martin DB11 Right Rear Three Quarter

    At the heart of the 2023 Aston Martin DB12 is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum output of 680bhp and 800Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the super tourer can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 325kmph.

    Aston Martin DB11 Dashboard

    Notable highlights of the DB12 include a massive front grille, 21-inch wheels, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, Bowers and Wilkins-sourced music system, and an electronic rear differential.

    Aston Martin DB11 Image
    Aston Martin DB11
    Rs. 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Ertiga waiting period comes down; to be reduced further: Maruti Suzuki

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Aston Martin DB11 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    123373 Views
    830 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • CONVERTIBLES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    Rs. 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
    Rs. 3.54 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari Portofino
    Ferrari Portofino
    Rs. 3.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Dawn
    Rolls-Royce Dawn
    Rs. 5.92 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Convertible Cars
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd SEP
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kodiaq New
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Skoda Kodiaq New

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • aston martin-cars
    • other brands
    Aston Martin DB11
    Aston Martin DB11
    Rs. 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 2.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DBX
    Aston Martin DBX
    Rs. 3.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Aston Martin-Cars

    Aston Martin DB11 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    DelhiRs. 3.79 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    123373 Views
    830 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Aston Martin DB12 to be launched in India tomorrow