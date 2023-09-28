New Aston Martin DB12 to be launched in India tomorrow

- DB12 was unveiled in May this year

- Powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine

British marquee Aston Martin is all set to introduce the new DB12 in India alongside the price announcement tomorrow. The model, which was unveiled in May this year, marks 75 years of the DB model range, apart from being a spiritual successor to the DB11.

At the heart of the 2023 Aston Martin DB12 is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum output of 680bhp and 800Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the super tourer can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 325kmph.

Notable highlights of the DB12 include a massive front grille, 21-inch wheels, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, Bowers and Wilkins-sourced music system, and an electronic rear differential.