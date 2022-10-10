CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Aston Martin DBX 707 — All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    340 Views
    Aston Martin DBX 707 — All you need to know

    Introduction

    Aston Martin has recently launched the DBX 707 in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4.63 Crore. Here's all you need to know about this new vehicle.

    Exterior

    You must have already seen the standard DBX and compared to it, the DBX 707 has many new design elements. The fascia features a larger front grille that gets the double-vane mesh pattern. Then, there are new LED DRLs and a revised front bumper with redesigned air intakes. Moving on to the sides, you'll see bigger skirting and the SUV rides on 22-inch alloys as standard. Meanwhile, 23-inch alloy wheels are also available as an option. At the back, the DBX 707 retains most styling elements from the standard DBX along with the rear spoiler, but sports quad-exhausts and a bigger rear diffuser.

    Rear View

    Interior

    The cabin of this Aston Martin DBX 707 gets a sporty treatment. Customers are provided with sports seats as standard along with hand-stitched leather upholstery and dark chrome finished switchgear. It goes without saying that it is loaded with tech and its highlight is 10.2-inch infotainment system and a 12.4-inch driver’s display. The former can be controlled from a touchpad. Then, there are shortcut buttons on the centre console for the five drive modes (four on-road, one off-road).

    Dashboard

    Engine and Gearbox

    The DBX '707' gets its codename from its power output which is rated at 707PS. This front mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine is retained from the standard model. However, this mill has been reworked to churn out 697bhp (707PS) and 900Nm of torque. It comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all four wheels. The 0-100kmph sprint time of the SUV is claimed to be 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 310.6kmph, making it the fastest production SUV in the world. Further, it’s equipped with dual start modes — sport start and quiet start. Other features include an electronic rear limited-slip differential, an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system, and even an electronic active centre transfer case with front axle 'pre-load' capability.

    Front View

    Price and Competition

    As mentioned earlier, the ex-showroom price of the DBX 707 is Rs 4.63 crore making it the most expensive vehicle from Aston Martin in India. It slots itself in the performance and luxury SUV segment where it competes with the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT in the country.

    Aston Martin DB11 Image
    Aston Martin DB11
    ₹ 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda special car finance scheme — All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Aston Martin DB11 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120853 Views
    800 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • CONVERTIBLES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW Z4

    BMW Z4

    ₹ 71.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Convertible Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Oct 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • aston martin-cars
    • other brands
    Aston Martin DB11

    Aston Martin DB11

    ₹ 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Aston Martin-Cars

    Aston Martin DB11 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 3.79 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120853 Views
    800 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Aston Martin DBX 707 — All you need to know