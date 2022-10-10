Aston Martin DBX 707 — All you need to know

Introduction

Aston Martin has recently launched the DBX 707 in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4.63 Crore. Here's all you need to know about this new vehicle.

Exterior

You must have already seen the standard DBX and compared to it, the DBX 707 has many new design elements. The fascia features a larger front grille that gets the double-vane mesh pattern. Then, there are new LED DRLs and a revised front bumper with redesigned air intakes. Moving on to the sides, you'll see bigger skirting and the SUV rides on 22-inch alloys as standard. Meanwhile, 23-inch alloy wheels are also available as an option. At the back, the DBX 707 retains most styling elements from the standard DBX along with the rear spoiler, but sports quad-exhausts and a bigger rear diffuser.

Interior

The cabin of this Aston Martin DBX 707 gets a sporty treatment. Customers are provided with sports seats as standard along with hand-stitched leather upholstery and dark chrome finished switchgear. It goes without saying that it is loaded with tech and its highlight is 10.2-inch infotainment system and a 12.4-inch driver’s display. The former can be controlled from a touchpad. Then, there are shortcut buttons on the centre console for the five drive modes (four on-road, one off-road).

Engine and Gearbox

The DBX '707' gets its codename from its power output which is rated at 707PS. This front mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine is retained from the standard model. However, this mill has been reworked to churn out 697bhp (707PS) and 900Nm of torque. It comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all four wheels. The 0-100kmph sprint time of the SUV is claimed to be 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 310.6kmph, making it the fastest production SUV in the world. Further, it’s equipped with dual start modes — sport start and quiet start. Other features include an electronic rear limited-slip differential, an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system, and even an electronic active centre transfer case with front axle 'pre-load' capability.

Price and Competition

As mentioned earlier, the ex-showroom price of the DBX 707 is Rs 4.63 crore making it the most expensive vehicle from Aston Martin in India. It slots itself in the performance and luxury SUV segment where it competes with the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT in the country.