Aston Martin DB12 debuts as flagship super tourer

- Its 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 makes 680 horsepower and 800Nm

- Bigger grille, modern cabin

Aston Martin has dropped the veil from their new flagship, the DB12. It replaces the DB11 and marks 110 years of Aston Martin as well as 75 years of the DB model line-up. The Gaydon-based carmaker is dubbing the DB12 as the world’s first ‘super tourer’.

As appearances of modern Aston Martins go, the DB12 looks like a more opulent DB11. It has a massive grille upfront like the Valhalla. Meanwhile, the rear looks more or less like its predecessor. Its track is increased by 6mm at the front and 22mm at the rear over the DB11 and sits on 21-inch wheels as standard wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres. Moreover, it is finished in a gorgeous shade of British Racing Green.

However, it is the cabin that has undergone a significant transformation. It is more modern with a digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch integrated touchscreen in the centre console. Additionally, it is paired with a Bowers and Wilkins sound system and gets inbuilt navigation and loads of driver-assist and connectivity software.

Under the long hood is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 producing close to 680bhp and an earth-shattering 800Nm. Thus, these numbers are up by 34 per cent compared to the outgoing DB11. This enables a 0-100kmph time of 3.5 seconds and a clocked top speed of 325kmph.

The DB12 gets a reworked power steering, an electronic rear differential, sharper electronic stability control, and improved cooling by an additional radiator. It also receives cast-iron 400mm front discs and 360mm rear discs making the DB12 the best handling DB ever, claims Aston Martin.

Deliveries for the DB12 will begin in the third quarter of 2023. It will also go on sale in India as soon as the global sales commence.